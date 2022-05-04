LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reader opposes state school board candidate

I would not vote for Robin Stevens for Nebraska Board of Education. Months ago, I had the opportunity to have contact with him several times over the new wave of sex education for kindergarteners and up as well as the race theory issues.

I wanted to know where he stood on these issues. He stated that “Sometimes, you just have to vote along with everyone else”. I would much rather have someone who thinks for himself as well as for his constituents.

I plan to vote for Elizabeth Tegtmeier who I believe would be a better fit to represent the third of out State.

Stephen Lovelidge

Gering