Enough petition signatures by Aug. 30 will allow voters to decide to keep or repeal LB 753 in Nov 2024.

Religious (parochial) schools are “private” schools. Eighty-five percent of our private schools are religious schools, most of only two church doctrines.

Our Nebraska State Constitution prohibits giving public funds to private schools (Articles VII-1. and VII-11 – the underlying principles are separation of church and state and private business.)

LB 753 violates the spirit and intent of the Constitution. It goes around the Constitution by scheming taxes to support private schools.

LB753 gives a tax credit only to individual/corporate donors who contribute to selected private/religious school tuition scholarship organizations instead of the usual tax deduction they (did get) and other non-profits (do still) currently receive. Under LB 753, private school tuition scholarship organizations would be given preference over all other 501c3 charitable nonprofits. Examples of these other nonprofits are churches, food banks, humane societies, cancer research, veterans organizations, homeless shelters, etc.

The difference is that a tax credit gives these private scholarship donors a dollar-for-dollar off their state income taxes. A tax deduction gives only about 7 cents per dollar off of a donor’s state income taxes. That’s over 14 times more benefit for private scholarship donors. Here’s an example: a corporate donation of $5,000 could yield a tax credit of $5,000 off their owed taxes, while a tax deduction would yield only about $350 off their tax bill.

LB 753 was financed and/or lobbied by the Catholic Conference, by various out-of-state organizations that favor private schools over public schools and some governors and lawmakers who belong to primarily two church doctrines that will benefit from this law.

LB 753 allows these private scholarship organization tax credits to start out at $25 million growing to $100 million annually. Other states with similar laws continue to see exponential increases in the costs of their programs.

Importantly, when fully implemented, LB 753 would drain and divert $100 million from the Nebraska General Fund. This is the state fund that helps pay for such things as public schools, Veterans homes, roads, prisons, community colleges, libraries, disabilities, Medicaid, and all state agencies’ operating expenses like salaries, healthcare, maintenance, etc. Also importantly, when the General Fund’s obligations cannot be met, the options are to increase taxes or cut important services.

So, yes, LB 753 will take money away from public schools as well as other essential Nebraska public services.

Teri Hlava

Former Chadron-area teacher

Lincoln