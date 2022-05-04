LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reader: Pillen to prioritize Nebraska’s interests

One candidate in the 2022 Nebraska Gubernatorial Race stands above all others. Jim Pillen will best serve as our next governor. He was raised on a small town farm in Platte County, Nebraska. After playing football for the Huskers and earning a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine, he became one of the largest pork entrepreneurs in Nebraska.

Jim Pillen will fight federal overreach, provide new property tax relief, and limit spending. He will stand up to anti-agriculture regulations, value agriculture land fairly, and ensure competitive markets. Mr. Pillen is committed to investing in rural infrastructure.

As Regent for the University of Nebraska, Jim Pillen was the first elected regent in the nation to introduce a resolution to ban Critical Race Theory (CRT). Additionally, he supports a ban on inappropriate sex education standards. As governor, Mr. Pillen will preserve the dignity of life, defend the freedoms in the Second Amendment, and continue to support veterans and military families.

Set to serve as Jim Pillen’s lieutenant governor is Joe Kelly, leader of the Criminal Bureau for the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and former U.S. attorney appointee of President Donald Trump. Pillen and Kelly will best prioritize Nebraska’s interests.

I implore you to join me on May 10th and vote Jim Pillen for Governor.

Sincerely,

Pat Dorwart

Sidney