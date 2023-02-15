Did anyone else have questions about the article on our "Megadrought" printed a few weeks ago in the Star Herald?

It claimed that we are having the worse drought in 1,200 years. Where did those statistics come from? Does someone have a 1200-year-old weather report? Or perhaps a 1,200-year-old Farmer's Almanac? It seems the panic over climate change, aka global warming has reached a mindless extreme.

We don't even have accurate weather records that go back 150 years much less 1,200 years. So called scientists spew out this stuff and people just take it all in. Now that wouldn't be so bad if it didn't end up in laws and government policies. Someone needs to ask some serious questions like "How Do You Know?" We could very well be in the midst of a 200-year weather pattern.

What is really sad is this kind of nutty pseudo-science detracts from reality and can cause people to ignore or overlook what is really happening.