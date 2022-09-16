Letter to the Editor: Reader questions electric vehicle support

California is banning the sale of gasoline powered cars after 2035. This ban comes at a time when California is having power outages/rationing. Californians have been told not to charge their EVs during certain hours. So how does one push people to buy electric vehicles in this situation?

And the cost of an EV. The average person cannot afford an EV. Also, replacement batteries are very expensive — also bey9ond the average person's ability to buy.

The U.S. is not ready for a transition to electric cars. The electric grid is not in a healthy state and more charging stations need to be built. both states and the nation have not been concerned about maintaining the grid.

Also, most products going into an EV come from China, Afghanistan, Taiwan. Of course, China would be considered the major threat to the U.S. China wants economic and world military dominance. What would keep it from stopping us from purchasing these items? Do we want to be even more beholden to a nation that wants to destroy us?

A bigger question is, why is an EV considered good for the environment and for the "Green New Deal"? Some of the items going into the EV could be mined here. The type of mining needed, however, is not safe for man, or for animals, or for the environment. And then when these vehicles are junked, those products, as they break down are not safe.

Kaaren Grimminger

Scottsbluff