LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reader takes issue with politicians’ views

The letter from Ron Studnicka in Wednesday’s Star-Herald (April 27 edition, “Reader: Fear-mongering at play on 30x30 plan”), is point on. I have followed this in the Journal Star and there have been a couple of letters explaining how wrong Ricketts is on the topic. People need to do some fact checking and they would know this.

I usually glance over Adrian Smith’s column, and I don’t recall that he has ever agreed with anything President Biden has done or said. Very apparent he doesn’t intend to try to work “across the aisle” on anything. In the Sunday, April 3 issue (“Higher Wages, Less Buying Power”), he mentioned the increased prices on everything, blaming President Biden.

I don’t know where he has shopped or when, but the prices have been going up for the past several years, long before President Biden took office.

Bernice Russell

Gurley