Letter to the Editor: Reader: Thoughts and prayers are only the beginning

It is interesting when a parent’s worst nightmare comes true, such as horrible shootings in schools, that members of the gun lobby try to comfort them with the common comment, “Our thoughts and prayers are with you.” It is as though they are trying to manage their guilt for being so stubborn regarding the prevention of common-sense gun laws.

I am a gun owner and do not feel threatened when someone proposes something as important as background checks prior to a person purchasing a weapon.

It has been reported that the governor of Texas declared that his state is No. 2 (behind California) in gun ownership and wants to be No. 1. What a sad commentary regarding the value of gun ownership compared to the undervalued status of Texas victims of gun violence.

There are times when thoughts and prayers are not enough to comfort grieving parents whose children have been murdered. The governor may never know what it must be like for parents to wait for the news of the condition of their child and then in turn must identify that child who has been murdered. Then they go home without their child, overwhelmed with their grief. He will never know what it is like to try to sleep without the family ritual of helping their child go to bed.

He will never know the sense of emptiness a parent will have when the child’s birthday and Christmas rolls around. He will never know what it will be like when graduation occurs and their child is not among the graduates. These are only a few of the milestones that we experience with our children.

No, thoughts and prayers will never bring the child back. Such responses are often empty phrases, very often from people who are opposed to any means to assure parents that their child will be safe in school.

I forgot to mention that I was, years ago, a member of the NRA, but quit when it began moving toward its present status.

The question for all of us is: When will we ever stand up for “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” for our children?

Tom Perkins Sr.

Scottsbluff