LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Remembering the Blizzard of '49

Yes, I have vivid memories of the Blizzard of ‘49. I was 4 years old, and my parents left Rapid City on Jan. 3 in my dad’s new Dodge coupe without a radio. It was bright and clear, but it soon clouded up and snow began to fall. Soon the roads were covered, and my dad followed the taillights of the car in front of us. Just outside of Lusk, Wyoming, the car ahead became stuck on the bridge. The driver came back to our car and told us to get in his car, and he’d go for help. He was an oil rigger and had blankets. He set out down the road toward Lusk using a metal pole to stay on the road. I laid on my parent’s lap in the backseat wrapped in blankets. The rigger met up with a DOT road crew and told them a family was stranded. They rescued us and took us to Lusk. The crew told the rigger that they were ready to turn around and head back to town. We stayed in the hotel for days. When we got home, I had pneumonia and was hospitalized. I felt I was a pin cushion for penicillin shots.