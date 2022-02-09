LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Remembering 'the fury'

With great reluctance, my folks agreed to let them try it. They were in their early twenties and if anyone could do it, it would be them. They dressed real warm and started out and followed the buildings and corrals. At the end of the corral was a closed irrigation ditch which led straight west a quarter of a mile to the cellar. They used that to guide them because the wind was so strong and the snow so heavy that sometimes they couldn’t even see the ground. When that happened, they stopped and waited.

They each had a potato sack to protect their faces. They were glad to have each other, it was comforting to not be alone.

At times they were really scared. They felt like they were in a world all by themselves. They couldn’t see anything. They finally got to the cellar.

It took them quite a while in the blinding snow to get everything done and headed back home. It was much easier because they had the wind and snow in their backs. It took them over two hours to get home. We all were glad that they made it home safely.

They said that without that ditch to follow, they don’t think they would have made it. They said they could see how a person could easily get lost.