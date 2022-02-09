LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Remembering 'the fury'

I cannot adequately describe the fury of that storm. Bone chilling cold.
We had a snowdrift in the middle of the yard that was as high as the house. It took bulldozers to open many of the roads.
The early evening on Sunday, Jan. the 3, 1949 was calm and a slight breeze from the north. It was cool and fresh. We went to bed Sunday night; we didn’t know about that monster to the north.
When we woke up Monday morning, the wind was so loud, and the snow was so heavy we could hardly see the buildings in our yard. We had a corral full of cattle and they needed to be fed. It was hard digging the hay out from under the snow, and we just put the corn on the snow in the feed bunks. They were hungry and it didn’t bother them to eat the corn off the snow.
My dad and two older brothers spent the next two hours doing the chores. When they came in to warm up, they remembered the vents in the inside door of the potato cellar were open. If they didn’t do something to close them, the potatoes would be lost.
They had a big decision to make, either lose the cellar full of potatoes or risk losing their lives. They knew it was dangerous, but my two older brothers decided they would go. I wanted to go along but because I was only 14, my folks said no.
With great reluctance, my folks agreed to let them try it. They were in their early twenties and if anyone could do it, it would be them. They dressed real warm and started out and followed the buildings and corrals. At the end of the corral was a closed irrigation ditch which led straight west a quarter of a mile to the cellar. They used that to guide them because the wind was so strong and the snow so heavy that sometimes they couldn’t even see the ground. When that happened, they stopped and waited.
They each had a potato sack to protect their faces. They were glad to have each other, it was comforting to not be alone.
At times they were really scared. They felt like they were in a world all by themselves. They couldn’t see anything. They finally got to the cellar.
It took them quite a while in the blinding snow to get everything done and headed back home. It was much easier because they had the wind and snow in their backs. It took them over two hours to get home. We all were glad that they made it home safely.
They said that without that ditch to follow, they don’t think they would have made it. They said they could see how a person could easily get lost.
Mom had silently prayed a lot for them.
Our fuel supply for the heating stove was getting low, so as soon as we could which was at the end of the week, we headed to town.
My oldest brother, who lived across the road, hooked up his two-wheel manure spreader to the biggest tractor and the five of us, each with a scoop shovel, got in the manure spreader and left for town.
We lived north of the airport (in Scottsbluff), and we drove through the fields and the airport and finally made it. We got what we needed and went back home.
It took a long time for the roads to open. A week we will never forget.