Letter to the Editor: Respect for Marriage Act common sense legislation

LGBTQ Nebraskans are not some pawn in a political game. Nobody deserves to have their lives and families put on the ballot, constantly treated like just another controversial issue to win votes for one party or another. The Respect for Marriage Act is common sense legislation and we hope that our US Senators Sasse and Fischer can demonstrate their commitment to all Nebraskans and show that our state motto "Equality before the Law" is more important to them than talking points and partisan loyalty.

Ryan Griffin, Scottsbluff

