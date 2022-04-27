LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Retired educator endorses Gering School Board candidate

It is a privilege for me to write this letter recommending that when you go to the polls for the primary election, you vote for Krista Baird for the Gering School Board.

I have known Krista for 15 years and have known her to be an honest, forthright person. I have served on a community board, as well as on an executive board, with her and know she is open-minded and fair. She is one who looks at all points of view, studies and researches the situation or issue, and then makes a sincere decision, based on what she has learned is best.

Krista has recently become a part of a professional organization of which I am a member, and I have been amazed and in awe of the way she has stepped up and has become a very vital part of that organization — in a matter of a few short months, we are all wondering what we did without her.

Krista Baird is a team player who understands the dynamics and responsibilities of a board. Her children have been educated in the Gering school and she has been very pleased with their education. She has been an active and involved parent, and she wants to give back to the Gering schools by becoming an active and involved member of the Gering School Board. She wants to be part of the development of a long-term vision for Gering School District and in the enhancement of a plan to reach the goals of that vision, allowing for the students and staff to reach their full potential. She believes that the children and youth of the community should be the priority of the board.

Krista Baird is extremely professional in the way she handles herself and in the way she presents herself to and works with others. She is not only willing, but eager to become a part of the Gering School Board. This is an opportunity for her to share her diligent, hard-working qualities for the continual improvement of the Gering schools, and it is an opportunity for the Gering schools to benefit from those fine qualities.

I am voting for Krista Baird for the Gering School Board of Education, and I highly encourage you to do the same — Krista Baird for Gering School Board of Education.

Sincerely,

LaRita VanBoskirk

Gering