Letter to the Editor: Scotts Bluff County GOP leader outlines stances

To the Editor:

It has been an interesting few months for Republicans in Nebraska. I want to share what our Scotts Bluff County GOP stands for … and against.

We are a Conservative group who believes that the “America First” agenda of former President Donald Trump is a recipe for success wherever it’s tried, case in point — Florida.

We believe that the “election irregularities” of both the 2020 and 2022 elections must be addressed and fixed; especially in key states such as AZ, GA, PA, and NV. Here in Nebraska we have worked hard to achieve the passing of the Voter ID ballot initiative.

We believe that a nation becomes healthy from the ground up. We believe that to save our Constitutional Republic for generations to come we must educate people on their Constitutional rights and our Nation’s Founding. We do this by offering Constitution classes 4-6 times each year. These classes are offered at a nominal fee and are open to the public.

We do not believe in taking to social media to attack those with whom one disagrees with vulgarity and venom. We believe in civil discourse with those we disagree.

We support all elected Republicans in the state and work to encourage them and hold them accountable as they represent “We the People.”

We have a website, social media page, and regular emails to stay connected.

Kolene Woodward, Chair - Scotts Bluff Co. GOP, Gering