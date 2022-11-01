Letter to the Editor: Scottsbluff couple supports aquatic center

We would like to reiterate the recent letters requesting a "Yes" vote for the proposed aquatics center.

It would be difficult to improve upon the letters of the Gutweins and Coach Hayhurst encouraging the community to pursue the construction of an aquatic center. It is near impossible to run a competitive swimming program in Scottsbluff and Gering from the decks of the YMCA. The Panhandle clearly needs a modern and up-to-date facility where young men and women can be coached and compete with swimmers from the rest of the state. And the swimmers competed in the past not only athletically, but also scholastically — on numerous occasions, both men's and women's swimming teams possessed the highest grade point averages of all the athletic teams.

Equally important would be the other opportunities offered by a center as pointed out by Loren and Sandy Gutwein: General recreation for families, exercise for all ages, training, and therapy and recovery. Swimming is undoubtedly one of the best forms of exercise as we age. One's joints are spared traumatic injury, one's muscles maintain their tone and flexibility and, given the caloric requirements of the sport, swimming is a great means of weight control.

Our communities are in dire need of an influx of young families. An aquatic center would help provide a draw for young parents and their children ... and an opportunity for the older of us to maintain our conditioning.

Will and Shari Packard, Scottsbluff