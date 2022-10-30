Letter to the Editor: Scottsbluff man cites experience in supporting state senator candidate

Don Lease should be our next Representative for the 48th District in the State Unicameral. I can say this without reservation because I have known Don, as well as his whole family, for most of my life.

Don and his wife Yvonne are some of the best people our state has to offer. Don has no agenda other than doing the best they can for the people in his District, he is honest, fair, and will listen to anyone who wants the spend the time talking to him about their needs and wants.

Unlike his challenger, Don has spent his whole life working and raising a family in Western Nebraska, he knows our area inside and out. He has a wide range of experience, from ranching and farming to serving on school boards and church boards and working with the public as a Nebraska Strong representative. Yvonne has been working in our public education system for most of her adult life, so she brings a wealth of knowledge about our school systems to the table, as well as raising a family and being a homemaker.

I do not think Brian Hardin is the right choice for our district. He spent most of his adult life in Colorado, only buying a house in Gering in February of 2021 and almost immediately beginning his campaign. Why would he do that? He is largely self funded, but has several contributions from law firms and other companies in Lincoln, as well as BNSF railroad and Adrian Smith for Congress. We really don't know that much about his background in Colorado.

Brian is not a known entity, Don is. Don's only agenda is the betterment of western Nebraska and the folks who live here.

Brad Van Pelt, Scottsbluff