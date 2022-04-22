LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Scottsbluff man endorses PSC candidate

On May 10th, you will have the opportunity to vote for Kevin Stocker for the District 5 Public Service Commission. I have served with Kevin on an elected board. He has the business, agricultural background and practical experience with the Public Service Commission to make a positive difference for Nebraska. Kevin has traveled extensively across the 51 counties of Nebraska’s 5th District, listening to the concerns of rural Nebraskans and Nebraska’s Agribusiness producers.

Broadband availability will be a priority for Kevin. The Public Service Commission is responsible for awarding millions of dollars in grants to increase broadband coverage. Reliable connectivity is becoming increasingly vital for individuals and businesses to communicate and market their products. Kevin will be the strong voice advocating for citizens living in the vast 5th District to have dependable and affordable access to the internet. He supports entrepreneurs, farmers, ranchers, and businesses and recognizes how broadband will increase their success.

Kevin has owned and operated several successful transportation businesses. During this time, he worked closely with Burlington Northern and Union Pacific Railroads in crew transportation logistics, working to improve safety for their employees who were in transit. Kevin will utilize his personal experience of working within the transportation industry to further improve Nebraskans commercial transportation safety by enforcing the current neglected laws regarding illegal transportation operators in Nebraska.

As a Constitutional Conservative, Kevin Stocker supports America First issues, such as energy independence. He is a strong supporter of the XL Keystone Pipeline, which will create new jobs and reduce fuel prices. The current Commissioner Mary Ridder voted against development of the pipeline. The current world economic situation confirms that America needs to be energy independent, and Kevin will work toward that goal as your commissioner.

Sincerely,

Jerry Darnell

Scottsbluff

Editor’s Note:

The Star-Herald will run letters to the editor until Wednesday, May 3. Letters to the editor related to candidate endorsements and other issues to be on the ballot will be limited after that date.