Letter to the Editor: Scottsbluff man voices support for legislative candidate

Dear Star-Herald Editor,

An important election for the Panhandle will take place on Nov. 8. My wife, Robynn and I have lived in Scottsbluff for more than 8 years. While we are not natives, after 8 years here in this valley, we certainly feel part of it. The strong agriculture industries, its rich pioneer history, and community spirit helped us fall in love with the area and people living and working here.

As we approach an election, I’ve been thinking about how blessed we are as citizens to participate in selecting those who represent us at the local, state, and national level. There are no national candidates on the ballot for this mid-term. However, there is an important state election that directly impacts the Panhandle region — selecting our next District 48 state senator.

When we moved here, John Stinner was on the ballot, and although I did not know a great deal about Senator Stinner at that time, I’m glad to say I voted for him that year and during his reelection. I have admired how effectively he has represented this district. Now it is time to select Senator Stinner’s replacement.

I attended the candidate forum held recently at the UNL Panhandle Center. I had the privilege of serving as center director prior to retirement and enjoyed stepping back into the auditorium to join the crowd of interested citizens there to learn more about Don Lease and Brian Hardin.

While I respect both candidates for their willingness to throw their hats in the ring, it was clear to me that Don Lease fits the needs of this district best. Don’s agricultural and community roots as a farmer and rancher, and his long tenure in this region, provide him an important perspective of the district needs.

In my opinion, his credentials and tenure in this area fit the qualifications much better than his opponent. Don has been here to watch and learn about the intricacies of this end of the state. Among other things, his service in the Nebraska Strong Recovery Project provided useful outcomes to help Nebraskans connect with community resources as we have coped with COVID.

Most importantly, Don is simply a good person who has a strong foundation of conservative values, I respect and appreciate that. I will be voting for Don on the 8th, and I encourage others to do the same.

Jack Whittier, Scottsbluff