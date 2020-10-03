LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Scottsbluff School Board should OK funding of multicultural diversity club

Dear Editor
Thank you to the Star-Herald for reporting on the latest ham-fisted attempt to political grandstanding by the Scottsbluff School Board, whereby they delayed approval of SHS Principal Justin Shaddick and SBPS Title IX Coordinator Wendy Kemling’s request for $2,800 to fund the creation of the multicultural diversity club at SHS and BMS.
Now I haven’t checked my math on this, but I would be willing to guess Scottsbluff School District probably spends $2,800 in about five minutes of its daily operation. It was with this context in mind that the following occurred: If Mr. Shaddick and Ms. Kemling, in their capacity as trusted representatives of our public school students and faculty, are both willing to appear before the board and earnestly state that there is sufficient student interest and the required staff advisor support available to form such a club ... then why on Earth is the school board spending anything longer than five minutes discussing this request?!
Instead, Mr. Shaddick and Ms. Kemling are browbeaten by board members and are made to remain in limbo until the next board meeting (with the suggestion that they bring along student witnesses to verify their claims next time, implying that their word alone is insufficient) at which time the board may possibly deign to entertain the notion of approving the funding for this otherwise paltry budget request. What a farce!
As a district voter and taxpayer, let it hereby be known that I would like five minutes’ worth of my own public school tax contributions to be immediately allocated to the funding of Mr. Shaddick and Ms. Kemling’s request, thereby allowing the interested students and sponsors to form their club without further hesitation or delay.
Short of that, I would encourage all Scottsbluff School District voters to carefully consider their options for our local public school board when they cast their ballots next month. Choosing candidates who will prioritize the interests of our students, teachers and administrators over candidates who deliberately doubt, question and impede those interests (all in the service of blatant partisan posturing) would seem like a no brainer to me ... but we’ll see, I guess.
Dave Thiele
Scottsbluff
