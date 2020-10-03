LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Scottsbluff School Board should OK funding of multicultural diversity club

Dear Editor

Thank you to the Star-Herald for reporting on the latest ham-fisted attempt to political grandstanding by the Scottsbluff School Board, whereby they delayed approval of SHS Principal Justin Shaddick and SBPS Title IX Coordinator Wendy Kemling’s request for $2,800 to fund the creation of the multicultural diversity club at SHS and BMS.

Now I haven’t checked my math on this, but I would be willing to guess Scottsbluff School District probably spends $2,800 in about five minutes of its daily operation. It was with this context in mind that the following occurred: If Mr. Shaddick and Ms. Kemling, in their capacity as trusted representatives of our public school students and faculty, are both willing to appear before the board and earnestly state that there is sufficient student interest and the required staff advisor support available to form such a club ... then why on Earth is the school board spending anything longer than five minutes discussing this request?!