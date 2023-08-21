In an earlier Letter to the Editor, a writer claimed that LB 753 takes money away from public schools. This is simply not true.

The Opportunity Scholarships Act, LB 753, provides education freedom to many Nebraska families who can't afford the best school setting for their children. The program would give priority to students from low-income families, as well as students with exceptional needs, those who have experienced bullying, are in the foster system and from military families, or those who have been denied option enrollment by public schools.

The teachers’ union views opportunity scholarships as a threat to their control over the classroom, students, parents, and taxpayers. The unions oppose the idea that all Nebraska families regardless of income should have the same opportunities for K-12 education.

The Legislature approved, and Governor Jim Pillen signed LB 753, without taking any funding from public schools. In fact, public schools received record funding in the last legislative session including at least $1500 per student for every school district, a doubling of state funding for special education costs which directly reduces what local school districts have to spend on special education, and up to $12,500 for public school teachers to address retention and shortage issues. These changes were in addition to other spending increases for public schools and an increase in the state property tax credit to boost property tax relief for homeowners and farmers.

The bottom line is that petitioners are misleading Nebraskans, and I urge you to use your due diligence when asked to sign their petition.

Every parent deserves the opportunity to access the best education setting for their child. Declining to sign the petition to repeal LB 753 will help make dreams possible for more Nebraska families.

If you signed the petition and would like to remove your name, please visit keepkidsfirstnebraska.com to find out how.

Sen. Brian Hardin, Gering

Legislative District 48