Letter to the editor: State legislature should represent ‘voices of many’

Reading a headline in the Star-Herald on May 19 which stated, “Political parties confident about flipping seats in Nebraska Legislature” seemed to point out a huge problem in our apolitical unicameral system … the system is not apolitical.

Has our unicameral system become party first, good or will of Nebraskans second? An elected state senator represents all constituents not just a party. Granted Nebraska falls consistently into the red column but there are many Nebraskans with other points of view who must have representation too. Party affiliation seems so divisive in our country presently.