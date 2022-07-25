Letter to the Editor: The state of the country in peril, reader says

Albert Einstein believed that "the world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything."

It is happening right here under our noses. The Jan. 6 committee has many young people agreeing to testify but the older politicians who took an oath to the Constitution are not agreeing to testify. They are more concerned about their elections and not our country.

Mitch McConnel, who I believes has his nose up Trump's rear, made the statement, "People will go back to work when their stimulus runs out." I guess he hasn't heard about high gas prices and high costing day care. If your job doesn't pay well, you would not have money to pay your bills.

this is from the guy who takes money yearly from the NRA. He is clueless.

Georgiann Harris

Mitchell