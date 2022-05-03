LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Title company owner endorses Register of Deeds incumbent

Having been in the title business for over 20 years, I am well aware of the experience and expertise it takes to be in the position of the Register of Deeds. Jean Bauer has what it takes and it is with great pleasure that our office endorses her for re-election to the office of Registrar of Deeds for the County of Scotts Bluff. Jean had the legal and technological knowledge it takes to manage this position. Over the course of her time in office, she has digitalized the office, making our job as title researchers much easier and efficient. We can count on her and her staff to submit filings that are accurate and timely. We appreciate all she has accomplished in her 24 years in office.