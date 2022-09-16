Letter to the Editor: Vote red, reader says

I see our liberal Star-herald doesn't have any problems printing propaganda and disinformation (Letters to the Editor, 8-25-22) by the left-wing people in the area. One wants to reply with facts but you just as well save your breath and ink. These people are not interested in facts, they just want to dwell on their so-called insurrection on the 6th and trashing Trump.

Well, the fact is we did have an insurrection, folks. A Communist coup that stole the election, took over the White House and installed Biden and his goons to destroy America. His constant lying like how he wants to bring the country back together, then labels Republicans as domestic terrorists and fascists just takes the cake. A lot of their agenda and control of the press is no different than the Nazis of WWII.

After the last election, one wonders if it's worth it but with the upcoming elections, you better vote red like your life depended on it because it does.

Mike Hartzler

Sidney