LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote yes on Prop 1

As a proud, life-long resident of Gering, I am writing this letter to strongly urge you to vote “yes” on Prop 1.

What exactly is Prop 1? It is a proposal that would raise sales tax in Gering 1/2%. On every $10 taxable purchase, five cents would be added to that purchase. This additional tax will only be used to pay for infrastructure projects. These include streets, sidewalks, water main and sewer lines. Many of these items are on

their “last legs” of functionability. Some are going on 100 years of continual use!

Not only will the citizens of Gering pay this tax but also anybody who makes a taxable purchase. This includes those from outside the city (tourists).

This is a situation of pay me now or pay me later. If we do not pay for these projects now, there is little doubt that it will cost more later.

That is a fact of life-the cost of everything goes up, never down. Nobody likes to pay taxes, but we need to raise money now by increasing sales tax 1/2% for needed infrastructure projects.

Citizens of Gering, please take this opportunity to make our town even better. Join me in voting for Prop 1. It will make our good life even better and not only for our generation but also for future generations to come.

Sincerely,

Dr. George H. Schlothauer

Gering