Is There Any Hope for Us?

China wants to be the number one power in the world, and she's well on her way. Her military is more prepared than ours. She is ahead in number of ships. On the other hand, the director of our Navy is stating his number one priority is climate.

I have no idea if our government is working to replace all the weaponry we've given to Ukraine. The U.S. has been depleting our emergency oil reserve What do we do in the event of a real emergency?

The Chinese have an influence in South America, in the Caribbean, in various parts of Africa. Just recently, she's working on preventing the U.S. From being in the area of the South China Sea: China considers that her area. For years she's been building bases on the islands there.

China wants Taiwan. Taiwan is a trading partner of ours: she manufactures/has many items we need. If China takes Taiwan, would we defend Taiwan? Would we even be able to begin defending her?

China and Russia have recently gone into partnership. Right now, that partnership concerns Ukraine.

China has helped broker a deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Iran and Saudi Arabia were enemies, and they're now working together. What does that man for the rest of the Middle East? What does it mean for Israel? China and Iran have strong ties.

We're running out of certain medications/supplements. Many of the ingredients for those items come from China. (The same can be said of other products.) What do we do if China cuts off supply lines to us?

China also is buying up farmland in the U.S. She therefore has spheres of influence in our country, and she therefore also has greater ability to spy on us. In some cases her spheres of influence are near our military bases.

A Chinese balloon traversed the entire nation, probably soaking up military information.

Very recently, Russian planes downed one of our drones over international waters.

In the last few weeks, Iranian proxies killed Americans in Syria.

We as a nation are greatly in debt, much of that debt is owed China.

In a proposed budget, other departments have increases higher than that for our military. Only 3% is allocated for the Military.

In summary, Does America have the wherewithal to defend herself on one or more fronts?

Kaaren Grimminger, Scottsbluff