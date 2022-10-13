Letter to the Editor: Writer endorses LB357, aquatic center ballot issue

There are things we know about what an aquatic center can provide:

Swimming lessons and lifeguard certification

Exercise options

A place to hold swimming competitions and bring in swimmers and families who will spend money here

Therapy

Socializing

Family time

Life safety

A facility to attract families and businesses

In case you don’t know what LB 357 will entail:

An increase in sales tax in Scottsbluff of ½ cent. That is, if you spend $10 you will pay a nickel more than you do today.

Unlike property tax (which is what funds bond issues) which is paid by property owners, everyone who makes purchases in Scottsbluff pays ... not just the citizens of Scottsbluff but everyone who shops here.

We have seen swimming facilities already disappear and we know that existing facilities at the YMCA and Westmoor will not hold up much longer. The aquatic center that funds from LB 357 will provide will be a facility that will have year-round access and be used by people of all ages to encourage a healthy community.

What if LB 357 doesn’t pass? We will see more swimming facilities closed as the continuing costs of repairs will be too much. Some have suggested reviving the Splash. In order to do that, current code specifications must be met along with many other improvements. The cost of this is outside the realm of the school district’s budget and would require a bond issue (paid for by property tax). It would still be a facility with six lanes (the new center will have eight), limited seating for observation, no therapy pool, no slide, etc. You just end up with what you had before – nothing extra. And there’s no guarantee a bond issue would pass.

LB357 funds will pay to create it, but please know that there are plans in place to make sure it will be maintained and funds saved to keep it running.

This is our last best chance to get an aquatic facility that we can be proud of. Vote yes for LB 357.

Ruth Kozal, Scottsbluff