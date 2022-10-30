Letter to the Editor: Writer plans 'no' vote for current councilwoman

I cannot support McKerrigan for City Council.

I served 22 years on the Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education, several years as board president. One duty I took very seriously was to respond to patrons phone calls and emails. I made it a point to always return phone calls and answer emails.

A couple of weeks ago I sent an email to Mayor McKerrigan expressing my concern about the lack of enforcement of city codes. The lack of enforcement impacts our community's appearance. Do people want to move to a community and see junked cars being stored on the streets? Various types of campers, RVs, and trailers stored on the streets with weeds growing up under them? The failure by some property owners to maintain their property. Allowing the accumulation of overgrown weeds and junk. I suggested that the city may need to add another code enforcement officer to address these issues.

I received no response from Mayor McKerrigan. Not a thank you for my concern, or we are well aware of the problem and are doing — whatever. One thing I expect from local government officials, whether they are county commissioners, members of the city council, or members of the Board of Education, is to respect the persons they were elected to represent. An elected official that does not have the courtesy to respond to a citizen's concerns is not getting my vote.

Robert Kinsey, Scottsbluff