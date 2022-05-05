Letter to the editor: Writer: ‘Scotts Bluff County has its own swamp’

In 2018, the commissioners received a 38% increase in compensation on the reasoning that they were not equal in pay with counties of comparable population size and tax base.

In 2022, the commissioners gave elected and appointed officials pay increases with the reasoning that these officials were not equal in pay with counties of comparable population size and tax base.

In 2021, the commissioners denied the county workers the declared legal holiday by President Biden of Juneteenth. The employees’ reasoning was the same as what the commissioners used for themselves and the elected and appointed officials. All we are asking is to give us the same compensation as the state and federal employees are getting.

I have personally heard Commissioner Meyer on several occasions use the phrase, “We have the power to grant or remove paid holidays.” He is correct in this statement. However, just because you have the power, does not mean you have to use the poewr.

The commissioners’ mindset smells of Washington D.C thinking: It’s good for me, but not for thee.

I guess our commissioners have never heard of the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

About 2,000 years ago, a very wise man said, “Woe unto you Scribes, Pharisees, and Hypocrites.”

Dave Muehlbauer

Gering