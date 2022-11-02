Letter to the Editor: YMCA director: Let's build, not repair

In just a few days’ time, the Voters in the City of Scottsbluff will be given the opportunity to make history. If the LB357 sales tax initiative passes, it will be the first time in known history that the City of Scottsbluff, the Scottsbluff Public Schools, the Scottsbluff Family YMCA and their many community partners come together to build, maintain and sustain a true community asset — the aquatics center. Scottsbluff voters will approve the sales tax, but we all will help pay the bond by shopping in Scottsbluff.

This will be a true build not a repair or remodel, and it builds much more than a pool, it builds a community. We need to do this build for many reasons: quality of life for all residents, employee retention, employee attraction, a home for our local swim teams, the list is almost endless.

Repairs and rebuilds are never as good as ground up builds, and rebuilds are still using old base structures and often cost more per square foot than building new. Also, where would the funds come from to rebuild/repair our old, worn-out facilities? LB357 funds cannot be used on land or buildings that are not owned by the City.

Vote Yes Scottsbluff! Let’s build a better-together community!

Conrad Bostron, Gering