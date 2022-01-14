LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Clarification on Gering Senior Center story

Several people have been confused by last week’s article about the Gering Senior Center.

The Aging Office uses the building from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday for the Nutrition program. That will not stop. Meals will still be prepared, served and delivered.

The Gering Senior Center Board maintains the building and pays insurance. Here are some of the Activities going on now. Pot luck the second Sunday of the month, starting at 12:30 p.m. followed by Dominoes, Cards or puzzles. Dominoes every Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Cards the first and third Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Bingo of Thursday from 12:30 p.m.to 1:30 p.m. Pool whenever the center is open.

It is the building fund that is low. That is why the article was written.

There will be a fundraiser on Sunday, Jan. 23, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Four different soups and dessert. Free will offering.

JD Anderson

President Gering Senior Board