LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: 'Columns provided enjoyable reading'

The articles by Brad Staman and D. Jake Roberts in Sunday’s paper provided enjoyable reading, and especially on a Sunday morning. We need more of that on the Editorial page instead of the political bashing we see every day. Too bad, included on that page was Adrian Smith’s regular article criticizing everything President Biden has done, since the election. In Saturday’s paper, in the article “Smith to run for ninth term in Congress,” he said an expansion on infrastructure would be good for the state — however, we all need to remember, he voted against the Infrastructure Bill. We are in dire need of term limits in the US House and Senate.