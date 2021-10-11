 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: 'Disgusting and hard to believe'
Many of our friends and relatives are buried in the Scottsbluff cemetery.

It is disgusting and hard to believe what I’m seeing lately there! Thoughtless (or just ignorant) people are actually walking their dogs in the cemetery, allowing them to defecate and urinate on the graves and headstones of our friends and relatives who are buried there. How can people be so thoughtless?

If there is no ordinance or regulation prohibiting this behavior, it is time to put one in place! It should require a fine large enough to get these peoples attention.

John Gable

Scottsbluff

