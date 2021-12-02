LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘I vote 'NO’ on sale of newspaper'

‘I vote NO’ on sale of newspaper

I am very sorry to hear that the Star Herald may be purchased by a group that does not sound as if they would continue the delivery of a quality product. It sounds too much like the Cabela sale. We may be one of a growing list of communities that lose their local newspaper.

I am retired and don’t have much contact with the local community. Reading the Star Herald helps me feel more involved and connected with the lives of others. I also learn a lot from “Ask A Cop”, the press releases from our elected officials and the commentaries from various sides of the political spectrum. I really appreciate the obituaries. It allows me to know who has passed on. I also appreciate the coverage of national and world news. I enjoy the comics and my personal favorite is “Mallard Fillmore.”

I believe more people should subscribe to the Star Herald to benefit from the topics covered and to help keep our local newspaper be able to continue providing a quality product.

For what it counts - I vote NO on the sale of our local newspaper.

Ron Ward

Scottsbluff