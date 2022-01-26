LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: 'Let's pass this bill'

There have been 2 articles in paper that I’m aware of about Senator Brewer’s efforts to get a constitutional carry Bill passed in the legislature. Latest was on Jan. 22.
One person who opposed was Lincoln police chief, (or officer). Their comment was that people shouldn’t carry without proper training. Please find and read the Dec. 16 article in the Star Herald about the “no true bill” finding on officer involved shooting in Bayard. One officer shot five times and did not strike the victim. Looks like some more range time is needed there. There’s no guarantee your training will save you when the chips are down.
A criminal does NOT care if he’s carrying open, concealed, you name it.
That’s why they call them criminals. If Nebraska is currently an “open carry state,” why do you have to have a concealed carry permit to carry open in Omaha?
There’s 202 proponents, versus 32 opponents. Let’s pass this bill. The arguments against this don’t hold water.If you carry open or concealed, you are still carrying,period.
Why do I Carry? Because I believe in my second amendment, and police can’t be everywhere at once.Do police have good response times? I’m sure they are good, but “when seconds count”, a three to five minute response time is no good. One of my family was a victim of gun violence, I’ll never be without my firearm again.
Maybe it’s time to carry open one day per month,to celebrate our 2nd amendment rights. People don’t want you in their business, don’t patronize them,(make sure you tell them).I’ve read about a guy who carries open on the 2nd day of the month. Just to celebrate his right to carry.
Tired of all the excuses why we can’t carry concealed. No requirement for “training” if we carry open is there?
Bruce Armstrong
Scottsbluff