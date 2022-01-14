LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: "Need for 'Honor and Fidelity'"

We were lifted up and filled with hope after reading the words of former Montana governor, Marc Racicot, in a speech he gave recetnly at the 100th annual meeting of the Montana Tax payers Association in Helena, Montana (printed in a recent Hometowns).

Racicot “believes the majority of Americans are tired of the intramural wars and the divisions.” He said “when the Montana Constitution was framed they chose “fidelity” as the guiding principle for appropriate behaviors from anyone who holds public office. It is demonstrated by loyalty and support without self-aggrandigement, deceit, trickery... humility, respect of others and the rights of others, decency, integrity, and just common courtesy.” Further more, “fidelity is the exact opposite of seeking power for its own sake, which as history reveals, at the end of the day, is really a fool’s errand.”