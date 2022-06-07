Letters to the editor: Reader blames video games for mass shootings

Enough! It’s long past time to do something to put a lid on the surge of crazies shooting up school class rooms, etc. all over America!

The root of the problem is soaked in the fad of people playing video games where the more “people” they kill, the bigger athletic strap they think they need.

Think about it. This all started when all these children and others got cell phones that allow them to play these mentally destructive video games.

Their minds become demented playing the ”games” and they soon lose their grasp of reality ... In the games, the more “people” they “kill,” the more they are to be admired and in their minds, the bigger their “package.”

So what could be a solution to stopping this madness? Simple … asses a multimillion dollar fine on all companies (or anyone else) who provide this poison to the minds of our children (and others of childish mentality) for each instance when their garbage is accessed on the internet or sold in any venue.

Additionally, take a hard look at the current pot laws.

Get on board, people. Let’s get this problem solved quickly.