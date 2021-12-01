 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Thank you from VFW Post 1681
We, the members of VFW Post 1681 and Auxiliary would like to thank all of the participants in the 2021 Veterans Day Parade and to the people who braved the cold weather to come out and watch it.

Also, we would like to thank Reganis Auto Center for furnishing cars for the parade and staging the parade in front of their property, A & A Porta Potties, and Fat Boys Tire for allowing us to stage the parade in front of their properties.

We are already starting to plan the 2022 Veterans Day Parade and hopefully we will have a fly over again in 2022 to start the parade.

Sincerely,

Tom Arends, Commander

VAF Post 1681

