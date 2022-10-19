Writers urge voting yes for Scottsbluff aquatics proposal

As natives of the Scottsbluff/Gering area, and now what we would consider to be long-term residents of the community, we encourage all Scottsbluff residents to join us in voting yes to the proposed Scottsbluff aquatics center on Nov. 8.

It’s no secret that as a community we have aging and/or out of use aquatics facilities. Between the YMCA Pool, Splash Arena, Westmoor Waterpark, and Regional West Medical Center Therapy Pool, we have three pools in need of costly repairs and one pool that is closed. The LB 357 initiative has brought together key community partners in a way that addresses the previously mentioned four pools and meets the aquatics needs of the citizens of Scottsbluff and beyond.

In western Nebraska, we have prided ourselves time and time again on working together to make something happen that may not have otherwise been possible. As a result of the forward thinking, collaborative planning, and partnerships involved, a plan has been developed that ensures the facility is sustainable. If approved, this initiative will once again provide evidence that western Nebraska is truly a very special place because of our continued ability to work together for the greater good.

In so many ways, a yes vote demonstrates a commitment to the long term vitality of our community and the overall quality of life. Amenities, such as an aquatics facility, are imperative for attracting families, businesses, professionals, e.g. teachers, health care providers, business owners, etc., to a community. Not only are amenities critical in attracting a quality workforce, but they also bring non-residents to the community to spend money at our local businesses. In our opinion, sales tax is the fairest mechanism to fund such a project, and a significant portion of the taxes collected to pay for this facility will be paid for by non-Scottsbluff residents.

In closing, over the course of last 10+ years there have been multiple conversations and efforts to revitalize indoor aquatics in Scottsbluff; unfortunately none of those have come to fruition. However, on Nov. 8, we have the opportunity to come together as a community and support LB 357 by voting Yes for Scottsbluff Aquatics, and once again doing what we do all so well in western Nebraska. We are stronger when working together!

Dr. Andrew and Shana Dick, Scottsbluff