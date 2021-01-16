Adrian Smith must be held accountable

Do not be fooled by the political rhetoric of our representative Adrian Smith. His acts of signing on the Texas lawsuit and the vote of the Electoral College were unamerican and undemocratic. If his goal was, as stated, “to publicly air longstanding concerns about elections”, that could have been done on the House floor. He mindlessly pandered to an authoritarian president and his lies in order to keep Trump’s base for future political gains. If he was a true leader he would have told his constituents the truth as over 60 court cases have shown. His acts contributed to the deep divide in our country and the insurrection of the capitol building on Jan. 6th. His act of voting against the Electoral College trying to disenfranchise millions of votes cast in legitimate elections by our fellow Americans was just another method to overturn our election. Consequences should not stop with the traitorous mob. Adrian Smith should resign!