Adrian Smith should resign

We need to hold accountable those elected officials who encouraged the insurrection at the nation’s Capital. In leading the efforts to undermine the peaceful transition of power after a free and fair election. Rep. Adrian Smith attacked the foundations of our democracy. Dozens of courts rejected unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud, and the Electoral College formally ratified President-elect Biden’s victory. Despite these clear expressions of the will of the people and with full knowledge of the implications of their actions Rep. Smith publicly announced his intentions to object to Congress’s certification of the Electoral College’s votes.

Rep. Smith has shown that he has no respect for the courts by deliberately ignoring the judges across the country, including the Supreme Court, which have rejected President Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. Worst of all, he has shown that he has no respect for the American public and our democracy by working tirelessly to disenfranchise tens of millions of voters.