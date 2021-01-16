Adrian Smith should resign

We need to hold accountable those elected officials who encouraged the insurrection at the nation’s Capital. In leading the efforts to undermine the peaceful transition of power after a free and fair election. Rep. Adrian Smith attacked the foundations of our democracy. Dozens of courts rejected unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud, and the Electoral College formally ratified President-elect Biden’s victory. Despite these clear expressions of the will of the people and with full knowledge of the implications of their actions Rep. Smith publicly announced his intentions to object to Congress’s certification of the Electoral College’s votes.
Rep. Smith has shown that he has no respect for the courts by deliberately ignoring the judges across the country, including the Supreme Court, which have rejected President Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. Worst of all, he has shown that he has no respect for the American public and our democracy by working tirelessly to disenfranchise tens of millions of voters.
Yet after the violence and terror of the day’s events, Rep. Smith still chose to stand in the chamber of the U.S. House and persist in his baseless objections to the will of the people. Rep. Smith is complicit with those who carried the flag of self-righteous insurrection into the nation’s Capital. Rep. Smith is a disgrace to not only Nebraska but to all law-abiding citizens of America.
“Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president.” (Teddy Roosevelt)
“What we need are elected public servants who actually have a servant’s heart. We need public servants that serve something larger than their own party. We need public servants that serve higher ideals, the ideals on which this country was founded. We need public servants who will put democracy first.” (Arnold Schwarzenegger)
“The job facing American voters… in the days and years to come is to determine which hearts, minds and souls command those qualities best suited to unify a country rather than further divide it, to heal the wounds of a nation as opposed to aggravate its injuries, and to secure for the next generation a legacy of choices based on informed awareness.” (Aberjhani)
Don Kugler
Gering