Blessed with leadership

In the last few months we have seen a discouraging array of leadership factions in our country. The news provides a never ending saga of abuse of power and neglect of duty. Now more than ever we should choose to look around our local region and count our many blessings. Just a few reasons to be thankful for where we live:

•The Panhandle Health Team who spends many long hours of high stress decision making to keep all of us as safe and educated as possible

•All of the first responders on all levels who continue the fight to serve us well.

•Law enforcement leaders who have served our community well and some who are moving on to serve on a state level

•City Councils who continue to welcome new young leaders to replace veteran leaders that have served all of us well

•Local School Boards with exceptional experienced leaders and bright new leaders stepping up to serve our youth. Local teachers, administrators, and support staff who greatly enrich the lives of their students and our community.

•A United States Senator who makes decisions guided by admirable ethics and not party lines

•Religious groups who have led the way to fill the needs of our citizens in need