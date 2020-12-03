Communities urged to support Arts and Humanities

A Birthday Celebration!

Once a year we all go through it! We celebrate a birthday. Those darn birthdays seem to stack up regardless of how hard we try and ignore them, but yet we are grateful to to be alive to celebrate one more year on this good earth. We are especially grateful this year.

2020 has been tough on all of us, but particularly tough for those Arts and Humanities organizations that add magic to our lives. We embrace the entertainment and joy we receive from concerts, great movies, drive-in theater, plays, musicals, art shows and classes, museums, the zoo, and more. We look to these organizations to enhance our quality of life, to educate, to broaden our world perspective, and to create a sense of community. These fine organizations have made little or no profit during the last year. They were forced to cancel events and to turn away patrons. Their expenses continued.

We are both celebrating milestone birthdays this year, and we would like you to celebrate with us. With respect to the future of Arts and Humanities in our valley, please make whatever extra contribution you can. Any amount is appreciated. Show them your appreciation and help insure their continued place in our lives.

Rita Stinner

Willa Kosman

Scottsbluff