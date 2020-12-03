Gov. Ricketts needs to roll back measures

Monument Prevention Coalition has joined other coalitions across the country to call on governors to roll back temporary measures put into place in response to COVID-19 that expanded alcohol availability across the country, including two Executive Orders issued by Governor Ricketts in March. The first allows curbside pickup of alcohol and the second expanded alcohol-to-go to cocktails and other mixed drinks. These exemptions must be reversed as soon as businesses return to normal operations.

Nebraska ranks among the top five worst states in the country for its rates of binge drinking and self-reported drunk driving. At a time like this when mental health is increasingly important, we should be reducing alcohol availability given that studies have reported higher rates of depression, suicidal ideation, and domestic violence during the pandemic. Alcohol is a risk factor for all of them.

The alcohol industry will surely try to capitalize on this moment and push for these changes to be made permanent next year when new legislative bills are introduced. Monument Prevention Coalition strongly supports strengthening science-based policies to prevent further harms from alcohol. We’d urge community members to share their thoughts on this issue with Senator Tom Briese, who chairs the committee that deals with alcohol policy, via e-mail at tbriese@leg.ne.gov or at 402-471-2631.