LETT|ERS TO THE EDITOR: Show respect for the American flag

As Veterans Day approaches, I would like to comment on places of businesses, personal property owners and last but not least at least one church flying flags in terrible state. Dirty, tattered, unsightly. Is this how a flag should be flown to celebrate the freedom of living in this country, and being able to worship freely?

I don’t think I can recall ever seeing a service members funeral where a dirty, torn flag was presented to the family survivors, “in appreciation for your loved one’s honorable service”. What an insult and embarrassment that would be.

Stop making personal statements about our country by flying an unfit flag.

If you can’t fly the flag properly, then don’t fly it.

Please, call the VFW so they can retire your old , dirty flags properly.

And by all means, show the Veterans who served and gave so much the respect they deserve.

Bruce Armstrong

Scottsbluff