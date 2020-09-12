LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Addressing abandoned properties

My granddaughter Bridgette Pariseau and I were discussion the pictures and story in the Friday, Aug. 7 issue of the Star-Herald. She wrote down her ideas about how to address the problem.
Here are her ideas:
I am Bridgette and I am 8 years old. I have an idea about the abandoned properties. If we take apart the homes, we can donate pieces to people who need them to repair their own homes. Parts that cannot be used should be recycled. Then if we plow the rest away, we can make a community garden.
Thank you.
Bridgette
Ce Merigan
Scottsbluff, Nebraska
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!