LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Balancing truth with love

To the Editor:
In looking at the “Opinion” page from Sunday’s newspaper, I was impressed by two of the editorials: “Time to stop COVID bullying” and “Scoldings and scolders.”
Brad Staman noted: “Our country ... is being divided in so many different ways...” He observes: “The divides are not the problem. The problem is the anger and shaming, which is bullying of those on the opposite side of what is accepted as today’s norms.” He asks: “When did it become acceptable to bully those who see the world differently? When did it become acceptable to verbally or physically assault those who disagree with the nor?” He concluded: “There is no need to be a nation of bullies.” I agree.
D. Jake Robers talked about Blue Jay.s He observed: “They can be the harshest and most aggressive birds on the block.”: He noted: “Squirrels often cower in fear.” He quotes: “The tongue of the wise uses knowledge rightly, but the mouth of fools pours forth foolishness.” (Proverbs 15:2) In his Prayer Nugget, he prays: “Please help us to be bearers of light in darkness and to excel at edifying others. Thank you Jake for those words of wisdom.
I struggle with this principle at times. I have come to the conclusion that the Bible has a lot of wisdom, if I am willing to listen and apply Biblical truth to my life. I would like to offer this additional insight: “Speaking the truth in love, may (we) grow up in all things into Him who is the head — Christ.” (Ephesians 4:15)
When I first read this jewel of wisdom, I wondered “How in the world can I do that?” My observation was balance truth with love.” This is especially difficult when speaking to those I disagree with. Having a genuine concern for those I disagree with is not an easy task, especially in today’s environment.
In this passage, I came to additional insight as to how to achieve this: “Let no unwholesome word come out of your mouth, but what is good for necessary edification, that it may impart grace to the hearers.” (Ephesians 4:29) This has helped and challenged my responses. This principle is an ongoing challenge with each encounter.
I want to thank Brad and Jake for their timely comments, and I want to offer this encouragement for a more peaceful remedy.
Ken Trevithick
Scottsbluff