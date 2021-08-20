LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Balancing truth with love

To the Editor:

In looking at the “Opinion” page from Sunday’s newspaper, I was impressed by two of the editorials: “Time to stop COVID bullying” and “Scoldings and scolders.”

Brad Staman noted: “Our country ... is being divided in so many different ways...” He observes: “The divides are not the problem. The problem is the anger and shaming, which is bullying of those on the opposite side of what is accepted as today’s norms.” He asks: “When did it become acceptable to bully those who see the world differently? When did it become acceptable to verbally or physically assault those who disagree with the nor?” He concluded: “There is no need to be a nation of bullies.” I agree.

D. Jake Robers talked about Blue Jay.s He observed: “They can be the harshest and most aggressive birds on the block.”: He noted: “Squirrels often cower in fear.” He quotes: “The tongue of the wise uses knowledge rightly, but the mouth of fools pours forth foolishness.” (Proverbs 15:2) In his Prayer Nugget, he prays: “Please help us to be bearers of light in darkness and to excel at edifying others. Thank you Jake for those words of wisdom.