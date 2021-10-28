 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Ben Sasse seems 'totally obsessed'
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Ben Sasse seems 'totally obsessed'

Dear Editor,

Have you noticed that Ben Sasse seems totally obsessed with dissing Joe Biden for whatever he does or does not do?

Ben’s ranting belies an obvious agenda to convince voters that twice-impeached Donald Trump should really be the one running the government.

God forbid a Trump comeback. This would be my worst nightmare.

My thanks go to Joe Biden for trying his best to clean up the mess he inherited.

Be careful what you wish for Ben, and even more careful who you become when things don’t go your way.

Eileen Miller

Gering

