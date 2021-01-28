LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘Big lie was from the Democrats’

I found the letter from Tom Perkins (Thursday Jan.14) of interest. When he wrote about Joeseph Goebbels belief in the statement: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield people from political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the state to use all the powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”
Mr. Perkins question followed: “Has the concept of the “big lie” been resurrected in our time?
The answer to the question is “yes.” The big lie was from the Democrats in saying that President Trump was/is working with/for the Russians. And after three years of this lie, the truth came out and the truth is, President Trump is free and clear.
So Mr. Perkins you and others should know by now that the truth will be known.
Keep up the good fight Representative Adrian Smith.
Stan Lucke
Scottsbluff