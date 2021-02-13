LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Capitol building ‘filled with every kind of evil . . .’

In regards to our nation’s capitol being damaged and the uproar over it, it’s a building built by human hands. It’s filled with every kind of evil, hatred, backbiting, slander and wanting power and authority. This is only one who has absolute power and authority. Jesus Christ, Matthew 28:18

Why not cry over loved ones who don’t know Jesus as lord and savior. We have a nation and a world who are dying without knowing Jesus. We have children who are going to bed hungry every day. It’s so sad in such a rich nation as ours. We have been so blessed all these yars because of Jesus.

But that is coming to an end soon. With crop failures, lack of rain, temperatures being as hot as an oven. When there will be worldwide hunger. Rev. 5:6 Black Horse Lawlessness and a total lock of love for one another and our savior and lord. He suffered more than we can know for each and everyone on this planet. He was hardly recognizable as a human being by the time they hung him on the cross. Isaiah 53

He has paid the price for us to forgive and provide us with eternal life. We shall see him face to face. John 3:16, 2nd Chronicles, 7:14

If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray. Now is the time to be in prayer for our nation, our world and those who will live through these last days. Rev. 20:21