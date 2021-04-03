LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Celebrating National Library Week

To the Editor:

The theme for National Library Week (April 4-10), “Welcome to Your Library,” promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building – and that everyone is welcome to use their services.

During the pandemic libraries have gone above and beyond to adapt to our changing world by expanding resources and continuing to meet the needs of users. Whether people visit in person or virtually, libraries offer opportunities for everyone to explore new worlds and gain access to technology, multimedia content and educational programs.

April 6 is National Library Workers Day — take a moment and thank our library workers for the services they provide and remind all who depend on them that our library works, because our workers do.

Join in the celebration of NLW in any of the following ways:

• Visit the library and leave suggestions or comments on the “Poet-Tree” (April is also National Poetry Month) posted by the Library Board;

• Send a note of appreciation to library staff;

• Register (once per visit) to win either an adult or children’s gift basket;