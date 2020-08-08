I cannot believe I’m writing this, but I feel like we (the citizens of Scottsbluff) need to band together to ensure that our city does not die!
Look around — nothing but empty buildings and run down amenities. Is anyone else concerned that the required maintenance of the Westmoor pool is even a question? That’s what you do when you have public facilities!
Wasn’t there an article recently about all of this surplus money that we “have to spend”?
Good grief, we have minimal shopping available in town, we have very few options as far as recreation, and what we do have, no one wants to maintain — just ask the Riverside Discovery Center!
It’s no wonder we cannot keep families here in the area, let alone attract new ones. It’s insulting to our intelligence to cry about maintenance and pools that only last 25 years “if we’re lucky” when the smaller towns have had the same pools for the last 60 years. Maybe, it’s because they are maintained and not poorly designed and mismanaged!
Stacey Murphy
Scottsbluff
